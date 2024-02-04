Sign up
Photo 1310
2.4.24
Late to the party but I want to play anyway. We took a ride today as there was actual sunshine!! Took some shots down by the river and this is the Daniel Beard Bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio. I have always liked how it is made.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Cathy Donohoue
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day.
Tags
#for2024
