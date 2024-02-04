Previous
2.4.24 by cdonohoue
Photo 1310

2.4.24

Late to the party but I want to play anyway. We took a ride today as there was actual sunshine!! Took some shots down by the river and this is the Daniel Beard Bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio. I have always liked how it is made.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise