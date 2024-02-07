Previous
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption by cdonohoue
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption

I got to spend some time this afternoon with my Creator in the incredible Basilica that is right across the river from us in Covington, KY. From the minute I walked in and was enveloped in the incense to the time that we left we both knew we were on holy ground. We are Presbyterians but this place is welcoming to all. It holds two stories of stained glass windows - 87 I think the docent said. Under the windows are incredible mosaics that I am going to study some day - but the glass always takes my breath away.
Cathy Donohoue

Jeremy Cross
Lovely photo
February 7th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner
Glad you shared both photos. We are also Presbyterian but can also delight in such lovely spaces.
February 7th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful image!
February 7th, 2024  
KV
Captivating.
February 7th, 2024  
katy
what a beautiful interior! your photo is so clear to show the details so well Cathy
February 7th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Wow that is amazing symmetry
February 7th, 2024  
Milanie
Amazing capture
February 7th, 2024  
