Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption

I got to spend some time this afternoon with my Creator in the incredible Basilica that is right across the river from us in Covington, KY. From the minute I walked in and was enveloped in the incense to the time that we left we both knew we were on holy ground. We are Presbyterians but this place is welcoming to all. It holds two stories of stained glass windows - 87 I think the docent said. Under the windows are incredible mosaics that I am going to study some day - but the glass always takes my breath away.