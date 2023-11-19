Sign up
Previous
Photo 1305
Mirroring
This is a technique I saw and wanted to try. I have not touched the camera except to take the occasional dog shot. I hope I get the go ahead on Wednesday to take my camera out to play and be a bit more of me again.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
1
2
Cathy Donohoue
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1305
photos
87
followers
155
following
357% complete
View this month »
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
25th July 2018 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflower
,
mirroring
carol white
ace
A super image.Fav😊
November 19th, 2023
