Mirroring by cdonohoue
Photo 1305

Mirroring

This is a technique I saw and wanted to try. I have not touched the camera except to take the occasional dog shot. I hope I get the go ahead on Wednesday to take my camera out to play and be a bit more of me again.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
carol white ace
A super image.Fav😊
November 19th, 2023  
