Previous
Next
Wild Flowers by chikadnz
87 / 365

Wild Flowers

Another photo from our garden today - even weeds can be attractive! Experimenting with shallow dof.

My main image for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-01-05

I'm way behind with posting these images, so hoping to gradually catch up.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise