Lunch
I don't usually post pics of food, but this looked and tasted so good I had to photograph it.
We aim to eat low carb / keto, as both research and personal experience seem to show its better for our brains and digestive systems.
This one was taken on my iPhone.
My main image for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-01-06
I'm way behind with posting these images, so hoping to gradually catch up.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
