Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
89 / 365
Band Rotunda Detail
Te Koutu Domain, Cambridge, NZ
For the 'Flash of Red' February challenge, Week 2 - architecture.
I've posted another photo of the band rotunda here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2020-02-12
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
348
photos
44
followers
84
following
24% complete
View this month »
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Latest from all albums
65
66
190
67
88
89
68
191
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nz
,
monochrome
,
for2020
,
band rotunda
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close