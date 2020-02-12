Previous
Band Rotunda Detail by chikadnz
89 / 365

Band Rotunda Detail

Te Koutu Domain, Cambridge, NZ

For the 'Flash of Red' February challenge, Week 2 - architecture.

I've posted another photo of the band rotunda here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2020-02-12
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

chikadnz

