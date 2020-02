Te Koutu Domain, Cambridge, NZThe Heritage Trail sign says "To complement the setting this octagonal band rotunda was built in 1908 with castings from Glasgow, Scotland.Set on a solid concrete base with a reeded kauri ceiling, the ironwork is ornamented with birds, lyres, sunflowers and scrolls."For the 'Flash of Red' February challenge, Week 2 - architecture.See also https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-02-12