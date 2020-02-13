Previous
Roof by chikadnz
Roof

I was working a long day today but managed to get away to the roof garden for a short time looking for B&W architectural subjects.

Taken with my iPhone.

For the 'Flash of Red' February challenge.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
