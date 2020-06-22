Previous
Heading Home by chikadnz
144 / 365

Heading Home

As the sun was going down, two groups of birds swam towards each other, then joined and all headed in the same direction. Going home to bed maybe?

Photographed by the riverside where our motorhome is parked for a few days.

22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

chikadnz

