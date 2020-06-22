Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
144 / 365
Heading Home
As the sun was going down, two groups of birds swam towards each other, then joined and all headed in the same direction. Going home to bed maybe?
Photographed by the riverside where our motorhome is parked for a few days.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-06-22
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
572
photos
45
followers
81
following
39% complete
View this month »
136
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Latest from all albums
143
309
310
311
312
313
144
314
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
water
,
river
,
nz
,
30dayswild2020
,
panasonic-g9
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close