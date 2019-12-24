Sign up
Photo 1153
Christmas 2019
This is more or less to document our Christmas eve. My family. How I love them.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1290
photos
88
followers
121
following
315% complete
View this month »
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th December 2019 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice. Merry Christmas!
December 27th, 2019
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Great Christmas family portrait! I hope your Christmas was a wonderful time for you and your family!
December 27th, 2019
