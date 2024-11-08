Previous
Reflections of greens and yellows by cindymc
Photo 1260

Reflections of greens and yellows

This will probably be my last post from my Gatlinburg trip. Thank you for your comments and for stopping by!
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise