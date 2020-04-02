Sign up
Photo 1155
Spring Beauty
The cherry blossom trees at the Lexington Cemetery are absolutely outstanding this year. After having not been out to shoot for months it was so good to be back out again.
Thanks so much for your visit.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th March 2020 10:03pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Mallory
ace
Wow! This is such a gorgeous shot.
April 2nd, 2020
