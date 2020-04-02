Previous
Next
Spring Beauty by cindymc
Photo 1155

Spring Beauty

The cherry blossom trees at the Lexington Cemetery are absolutely outstanding this year. After having not been out to shoot for months it was so good to be back out again.

Thanks so much for your visit.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Wow! This is such a gorgeous shot.
April 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise