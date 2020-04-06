Sign up
Photo 1156
Magnolias in Bloom
Things might seem bleak right now but the flowers are keeping our spirits high with their abounding beauty.
Thanks for stopping by!
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1293
photos
87
followers
116
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th March 2020 10:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Cathy
ace
Definitely a fav! Gorgeous!
April 6th, 2020
