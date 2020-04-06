Previous
Magnolias in Bloom by cindymc
Photo 1156

Magnolias in Bloom

Things might seem bleak right now but the flowers are keeping our spirits high with their abounding beauty.

Thanks for stopping by!
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Cindy McFarland

@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Cathy ace
Definitely a fav! Gorgeous!
April 6th, 2020  
