A Beauty that Rises Above by cindymc
Photo 1157

A Beauty that Rises Above

With all the stress and uncertainty that surrounds us we need to look for moments each day that bring us joy. I'm so thankful for springtime and the wondrous beauty that it brings.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Cindy McFarland

@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 7th, 2020  
