Photo 1157
A Beauty that Rises Above
With all the stress and uncertainty that surrounds us we need to look for moments each day that bring us joy. I'm so thankful for springtime and the wondrous beauty that it brings.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th April 2020 6:04am
Privacy
Public
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 7th, 2020
