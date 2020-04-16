Sign up
Photo 1161
A spot of color
I bought these pansies about a month ago and I'm so glad I did. It's the only pretty plant I have right now.
Thanks for your visit and comments. Hope you're all safe at home.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Janet B.
ace
This is beautiful, Cindy! I love the dof, the light, everything!
April 16th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 16th, 2020
