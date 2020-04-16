Previous
Next
A spot of color by cindymc
Photo 1161

A spot of color

I bought these pansies about a month ago and I'm so glad I did. It's the only pretty plant I have right now.

Thanks for your visit and comments. Hope you're all safe at home.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janet B. ace
This is beautiful, Cindy! I love the dof, the light, everything!
April 16th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise