Previous
Next
My Inspiration by cindymc
Photo 1165

My Inspiration

I bought some Dahlias to plant later in the garden. For now I'm playing with them.

Thanks for your visit!
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janet B. ace
Beautiful, creative look at the dahlia!
April 23rd, 2020  
Santina
wow, fabulous shot
April 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Gorgeous shot and colour.
April 23rd, 2020  
Mallory ace
Love how you composed this. So soft and gorgeous.
April 23rd, 2020  
Catherine P
Lovely composition and processing
April 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise