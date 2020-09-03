Previous
A Visit to the Butterfly Garden by cindymc
A Visit to the Butterfly Garden

They have erected a butterfly garden at a local nursery and I have so enjoyed being able to go there to enjoy the peace and tranquility while watching the butterflies float around.

3rd September 2020

Cindy McFarland

Milanie
What a wonderful idea! Love the shot
September 3rd, 2020  
