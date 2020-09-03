Sign up
Photo 1170
A Visit to the Butterfly Garden
They have erected a butterfly garden at a local nursery and I have so enjoyed being able to go there to enjoy the peace and tranquility while watching the butterflies float around.
Thanks so much for your visit!
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1307
photos
86
followers
111
following
320% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th July 2020 9:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflies
,
coneflowers
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful idea! Love the shot
September 3rd, 2020
