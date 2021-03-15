Previous
Next
Waiting for Spring Showers by cindymc
Photo 1185

Waiting for Spring Showers

The stream beds were pretty dry when I visited Bernheim Forest. I'll go back after we've had a few days of rain and hopefully get a more interesting shot.

Thanks for stopping by! I appreciate your comments.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise