Previous
Next
(Day 326) - Goodnight, L.A. by cjphoto
Photo 3248

(Day 326) - Goodnight, L.A.

Here's our last photograph for CJ's LA Tour. We found a spot in Downtown LA for a nice nighttime shot.

I was planning this tour of LA with CJ as a goal for months. Expected to finish in 1 month, but we ended up going over 4 months. We just kept finding things of interest, many I've never seen before. I'm sure we'll find even more places to photograph in the future.

Hope we were able to give you all a fun tour of Los Angeles through the little eyes of CJ. Now he'll work on some other subjects we had in mind. 🌃😄
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
excellent shot of the skyline
January 6th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Excellent! Fav
January 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise