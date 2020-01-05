(Day 326) - Goodnight, L.A.

Here's our last photograph for CJ's LA Tour. We found a spot in Downtown LA for a nice nighttime shot.



I was planning this tour of LA with CJ as a goal for months. Expected to finish in 1 month, but we ended up going over 4 months. We just kept finding things of interest, many I've never seen before. I'm sure we'll find even more places to photograph in the future.



Hope we were able to give you all a fun tour of Los Angeles through the little eyes of CJ. Now he'll work on some other subjects we had in mind. 🌃😄