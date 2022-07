Quite the Unit

I've been wanting to buy some new props but ran out of space in my closet. It was time for a new storage solution. Got this from Amazon and my dad and I built it over the weekend. Happily, it wasn't too tough to put together (especially for a season Lego builder as myself). 😉



The unit is pretty empty now, but as they say, "nature abhors a vacuum." It'll be filled up before we know it! 😂