A quick shot from my phone today! I liked yesterday's photo but wanted to try to practice a bit more and improve some things. In any case, thought it would be cool to show my setup.I found this DIY backdrop setup from an talented product photographer named Chris Pieta on Youtube . Because my space it limited underneath my loft bed, it works great for me. Now hope CJ and I can stay motivated to practice more and more! If you look carefully, you might see him with his tripod too. 😁