Photo 3263
(Day 341) - Time for Change
Not sure why CJ the Legographer had to dive into my jar of coins and take a photo upside-down. But I guess to CJ it made perfect
cents
! 🤣😂🤣
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
3
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3301
photos
173
followers
52
following
893% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
20th January 2020 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coins
,
jar
,
lego
,
cj-legographer
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
hahaha....groan....(o; smile
January 21st, 2020
Chris Johnson
ace
@olivetreeann
- Hahaha sorry I couldn't help it, Ann... CJ's position and my coin pun matched perfectly. What a COINcidence!
January 21st, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great word play, from title to narrative!
January 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
