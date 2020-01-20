Previous
(Day 341) - Time for Change by cjphoto
(Day 341) - Time for Change

Not sure why CJ the Legographer had to dive into my jar of coins and take a photo upside-down. But I guess to CJ it made perfect cents! 🤣😂🤣
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
Ann H. LeFevre ace
hahaha....groan....(o; smile
January 21st, 2020  
Chris Johnson ace
@olivetreeann - Hahaha sorry I couldn't help it, Ann... CJ's position and my coin pun matched perfectly. What a COINcidence!
January 21st, 2020  
Taffy ace
Great word play, from title to narrative!
January 21st, 2020  
