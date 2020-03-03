Previous
(Day 18) - Domino Slap by cjphoto
Photo 3306

(Day 18) - Domino Slap

Guess these dominoes didn't know their own strength! 😆
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
