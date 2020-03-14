Previous
(Day 29) - Oyster Pearl by cjphoto
Photo 3317

(Day 29) - Oyster Pearl

The other day, CJ took a photo of this awesome succulent. A couple of you wondered what it would look like at CJ's perspective. He revisited the plant again today and here's one of his shots. 😆
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
908% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous refraction in those droplets.
March 14th, 2020  
Debra ace
Wow, nicely done
March 14th, 2020  
