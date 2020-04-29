Previous
(Day 74) - Croak by cjphoto
Photo 3363

(Day 74) - Croak

CJ's always finding himself in sticky situations. I'm guessing the frog thought his camera was a fly. I kinda see the resemblance. 🐸😅

---
This is one of my favorite shots of the series. Not just because frogs are among my favorite animals but also CJ's panicked body language was fun to set up. 😆
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That’s one long tongue and yes CJ does looked panicked.
April 30th, 2020  
