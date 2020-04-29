Sign up
Photo 3363
(Day 74) - Croak
CJ's always finding himself in sticky situations. I'm guessing the frog thought his camera was a fly. I kinda see the resemblance. 🐸😅
---
This is one of my favorite shots of the series. Not just because frogs are among my favorite animals but also CJ's panicked body language was fun to set up. 😆
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
1
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3401
photos
177
followers
58
following
921% complete
View this month »
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
29th April 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
frog
,
tongue
,
lego
,
classic
,
ribbit
,
cj-legographer
,
classic lego
Kathy A
ace
That’s one long tongue and yes CJ does looked panicked.
April 30th, 2020
