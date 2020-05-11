Previous
(Day 88) - Upside-down Eating by cjphoto
Photo 3375

(Day 88) - Upside-down Eating

Amazing how some insects are totally comfortable eating upside-down. I tried eating upside-down once as a kid...didn't work out so well. 😆🦋
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
katy ace
pretty picture and I had to giggle about you eating upside down!
May 13th, 2020  
GG G
Thanks for sharing Mr. Blue Sky
May 13th, 2020  
