Photo 3407
(Day 120) - Summertime Sizzle
Couldn't help but smile at this poor squirrel. He seems to be totally done with our sudden summer heat. It did feel really good in the shade today though. ☀️😅
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
2
1
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3445
photos
176
followers
58
following
933% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
12th June 2020 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
summer
,
summertime
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That’s a great capture.
June 13th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Feel for the little one, great capture
June 13th, 2020
