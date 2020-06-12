Previous
(Day 120) - Summertime Sizzle by cjphoto
(Day 120) - Summertime Sizzle

Couldn't help but smile at this poor squirrel. He seems to be totally done with our sudden summer heat. It did feel really good in the shade today though. ☀️😅
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

Esther Rosenberg
That’s a great capture.
June 13th, 2020  
Walks @ 7
Feel for the little one, great capture
June 13th, 2020  
