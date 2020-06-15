Sign up
Photo 3410
(Day 123) - Red Hot
Going bold with the color red! Was really feeling the heat today, in more ways than one. 🥵🌶
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
1
1
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3448
photos
176
followers
58
following
934% complete
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
1
1
1
365
PENTAX K10D
15th June 2020 5:22pm
Public
red
,
pepper
,
foor
Margo
ace
Brilliant Fav
June 16th, 2020
