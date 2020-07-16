Sign up
Photo 3441
(Day 154) - Chain Leash
This is a very easy dog to take out for a walk! 🐕
By the way, I love keychains!
Do you have anything special you like to keep on your keys?
🐶
16th July 2020
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3479
photos
175
followers
62
following
942% complete
View this month »
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
16th July 2020 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
green
,
puppy
,
keychain
Junko Y
ace
You're so good about creating color harmony in your compositions. And you're right -- this is a very easy dog to take on a walk! My keychain is a photo keychain that
@taffy
made of the view from her home.
July 17th, 2020
