Previous
Next
(Day 154) - Chain Leash by cjphoto
Photo 3441

(Day 154) - Chain Leash

This is a very easy dog to take out for a walk! 🐕

By the way, I love keychains! Do you have anything special you like to keep on your keys? 🐶
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
You're so good about creating color harmony in your compositions. And you're right -- this is a very easy dog to take on a walk! My keychain is a photo keychain that @taffy made of the view from her home.
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise