(Day 233) - Beauty by the Gate by cjphoto
Photo 3520

(Day 233) - Beauty by the Gate

Primroses are so persistent and they seem to grow anywhere. Despite us planting them in the garden just beyond our gate, this one found it's way inside. 🌸
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project.
