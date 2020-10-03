Sign up
Photo 3520
(Day 233) - Beauty by the Gate
Primroses are so persistent and they seem to grow anywhere. Despite us planting them in the garden just beyond our gate, this one found it's way inside. 🌸
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3558
photos
177
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
3rd October 2020 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
gate
,
primoses
