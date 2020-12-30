Previous
(Day 321) - Marble-plicity by cjphoto
Photo 3608

(Day 321) - Marble-plicity

Been meaning to do an effect like this for a while with a marble. It didn't turn out exactly how as I wanted but sure had a fun time seeing the colors blend together like a painting. 😁
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Chris Johnson

Samantha ace
I really like the concept and the colors. I think the shot looks nice.
December 31st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is an interesting blur of colour
December 31st, 2020  
