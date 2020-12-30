Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3608
(Day 321) - Marble-plicity
Been meaning to do an effect like this for a while with a marble. It didn't turn out exactly how as I wanted but sure had a fun time seeing the colors blend together like a painting. 😁
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3646
photos
182
followers
69
following
988% complete
View this month »
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
30th December 2020 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marble
,
multiplicity
Samantha
ace
I really like the concept and the colors. I think the shot looks nice.
December 31st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is an interesting blur of colour
December 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close