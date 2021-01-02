Previous
(Day 324) - Dietes Laughing by cjphoto
Photo 3611

(Day 324) - Dietes Laughing

These flowers are called dietes and I can never look them not see laughing faces. It's almost contagious. Wonder what's so funny? 😂🌼
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Esther Rosenberg ace
You are so right! totally seeing smiling faces too.
January 3rd, 2021  
