Photo 3611
(Day 324) - Dietes Laughing
These flowers are called dietes and I can never look them not see laughing faces. It's almost contagious. Wonder what's so funny? 😂🌼
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
smile
flowers
laughter
dietes
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You are so right! totally seeing smiling faces too.
January 3rd, 2021
