Previous
Next
(Day 327) - Got My Eye On You by cjphoto
Photo 3614

(Day 327) - Got My Eye On You

Nearly jumped outta my skin when taking photos into the bushes and suddenly saw an eye staring back at me!!!! 🙀
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I can see how that would give a shock. Good that you maintained enough composure to get a nice shot though.
January 6th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
What a surprise, made for a great shot
January 6th, 2021  
Van
Great eyes for catching that.
January 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise