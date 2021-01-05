Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3614
(Day 327) - Got My Eye On You
Nearly jumped outta my skin when taking photos into the bushes and suddenly saw an eye staring back at me!!!! 🙀
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
3
2
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3652
photos
187
followers
74
following
990% complete
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
5th January 2021 7:25pm
Tags
cat
,
eye
,
bushes
,
bush
Shutterbug
ace
I can see how that would give a shock. Good that you maintained enough composure to get a nice shot though.
January 6th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
What a surprise, made for a great shot
January 6th, 2021
Van
Great eyes for catching that.
January 6th, 2021
