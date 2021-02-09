(Day 362) - Leaf of the Decade

I'm amazed. This leaf is on a ficus tree on our balcony. It has always looked like eyes and a mouth to me so it's recognizable. I've photographed it three times on my project:Can't believe it's been here for about 10 years! Didn't know a tree could have a leaf hang on for so long, even through some of our rain or heavy winds. Guess it's a good lesson. If a leaf can hang on, we can too. Keep hanging in there, friends. :)