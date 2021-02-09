Previous
(Day 362) - Leaf of the Decade by cjphoto
(Day 362) - Leaf of the Decade

I'm amazed. This leaf is on a ficus tree on our balcony. It has always looked like eyes and a mouth to me so it's recognizable. I've photographed it three times on my project:

First (2011)
Second (2012)
Third (2017)

Can't believe it's been here for about 10 years! Didn't know a tree could have a leaf hang on for so long, even through some of our rain or heavy winds. Guess it's a good lesson. If a leaf can hang on, we can too. Keep hanging in there, friends. :)
Chris Johnson

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice textures and tones!
February 10th, 2021  
katy ace
Unbelievable how it has lasted this long! There is definitely no doubt it is the same leaf! I like each one of your photos of it and have to wonder how much longer you will be able to continue taking photos of it!
February 10th, 2021  
Van
Great focus and texture.
February 10th, 2021  
