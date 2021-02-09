Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3649
(Day 362) - Leaf of the Decade
I'm amazed. This leaf is on a ficus tree on our balcony. It has always looked like eyes and a mouth to me so it's recognizable. I've photographed it three times on my project:
First (2011)
Second (2012)
Third (2017)
Can't believe it's been here for about 10 years! Didn't know a tree could have a leaf hang on for so long, even through some of our rain or heavy winds. Guess it's a good lesson. If a leaf can hang on, we can too. Keep hanging in there, friends. :)
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
10
3
365
PENTAX K-3 II
9th February 2021 1:16pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
leaf
marlboromaam (Mags)
Very nice textures and tones!
February 10th, 2021
katy
Unbelievable how it has lasted this long! There is definitely no doubt it is the same leaf! I like each one of your photos of it and have to wonder how much longer you will be able to continue taking photos of it!
February 10th, 2021
Van
Great focus and texture.
February 10th, 2021
