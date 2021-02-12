(Day 365) - Snack Snatcher

Today, I present the evidence of all the times my cookies and other snacks were taken by a thief! Decided to collage them for easy viewing. Years they were taken: 2011 (1st project), 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 (today's shot).
Fun fact: this was the very first toy photo that I ever created that told a story. Our project of taking photos everyday really helps us all develop or fine-tune our photo style! As a reward for all his help, in today's photo, I decided to share a snack with my little cookie thief. 😁
Wait, this is photo number 365?? Oh right—2020 was a leap year. Technically I'm done, right? Okay, okay, I'll go to completion. Only 1 more photo in my 10th 365 Project to go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!