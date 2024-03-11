Previous
Photo shoot composite by clifford
Photo shoot composite

I don't normally do composites but this was messing about after a Portrait photoshoot. I do these kind of images when I'm taking a break from normal shooting.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this kind of play is so good for the soul - wonderful result! you can tag for the latest composite challenge too
March 11th, 2024  
