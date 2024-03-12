Sign up
Previous
327 / 365
Lone daffodil deep in the forrest
This image sums up today's walk. It was quite dark and wet but deep in the forrest I came across this beauty, all on it's own. Lifts ones spirits.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
Lesley
ace
It’s beautiful with its raindrops
March 12th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
@tinley23
Thank you Lesley. It's wonderful when you come across them unexpectedly.
March 12th, 2024
