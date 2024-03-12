Previous
Lone daffodil deep in the forrest by clifford
Lone daffodil deep in the forrest

This image sums up today's walk. It was quite dark and wet but deep in the forrest I came across this beauty, all on it's own. Lifts ones spirits.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Lesley ace
It’s beautiful with its raindrops
March 12th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@tinley23 Thank you Lesley. It's wonderful when you come across them unexpectedly.
March 12th, 2024  
