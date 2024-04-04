Sign up
Previous
349 / 365
Elmo enjoying the sunset
I'm jumping about with recent images at the moment. This walk was taken in the Peak District. The dogs just loved the freedom. Elmo is 12 now and deaf, so he does keep an eye out for me.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
0
0
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
349
photos
39
followers
36
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
30th March 2024 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
