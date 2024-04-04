Previous
Elmo enjoying the sunset by clifford
349 / 365

Elmo enjoying the sunset

I'm jumping about with recent images at the moment. This walk was taken in the Peak District. The dogs just loved the freedom. Elmo is 12 now and deaf, so he does keep an eye out for me.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise