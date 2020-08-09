Sign up
Photo 959
Wildflower Meadow
Took a morning stroll around the former Rixton Clay Pits near Warrington in Cheshire. Now a site of special scientific interest for its wildlife.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
4
365
DMC-TZ80
9th August 2020 11:13am
Public
peacock
butterfly
meadow
clay
cheshire
wildflowers
pits
rixton
