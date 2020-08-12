Previous
Little Red Poppy by cmp
Little Red Poppy

Another from my wildflower border I planted in the garden.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
KV ace
Love the POV... it makes this flower look enormous.
August 12th, 2020  
Merrelyn ace
Great pov.
August 12th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely ...
August 12th, 2020  
