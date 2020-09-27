Previous
Lilly Pond by cmp
Photo 981

Lilly Pond

Former clay pits at Rixton in Greater Manchester - now a site of special scientific interest and nature reserve.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Jean ace
so pretty. love the lily pads
September 29th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
A super shot, so peaceful
September 29th, 2020  
