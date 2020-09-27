Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 981
Lilly Pond
Former clay pits at Rixton in Greater Manchester - now a site of special scientific interest and nature reserve.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
2
2
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
982
photos
112
followers
174
following
269% complete
View this month »
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
27th September 2020 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
trees
,
pond
,
lilies
,
reserve
,
rixton
Jean
ace
so pretty. love the lily pads
September 29th, 2020
Judith Johnson
A super shot, so peaceful
September 29th, 2020
