Pleated Inkcap Mushroom by cmp
Pleated Inkcap Mushroom

All alone on a path during a recent walk.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
haskar ace
Great details can light. Lovely captured.
October 8th, 2020  
