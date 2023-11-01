Sign up
Previous
Photo 1084
Menton
On the French/Italian border. Beautiful old town and harbour.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
2
2
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1084
photos
82
followers
129
following
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) power
Taken
1st November 2023 10:47am
Tags
boats
,
italian
,
harbour
,
french
,
border
,
menton
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I love the pretty pastel colours of the town.
November 2nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, my friend Françoise has an apartment in Menton. Only yesterday she sent me a photo taken from the terrasse, looking out to sea. I wonder if it is one of these buildings that we see? I've never been there, but it looks wonderful! Lovely photo.
November 2nd, 2023
