Photo 1087
Afternoon Glow
Late afternoon last week in the narrow alleyways of Nice old town.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Tags
town
,
old
,
france
,
dome
,
nice
,
chirch
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
November 7th, 2023
