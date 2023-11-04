Sign up
Previous
Photo 1086
Menton Old Town
Menton: historic town on the French/Italian border famous for its mild climate all year round.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
1
0
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
Tags
town
,
france
,
historic
,
menton
Jerzy
ace
I love these old and narrow streets in Europe. Great capture.
November 4th, 2023
