Photo 1092
Hope for the New Year
Early morning light in the Austrian Alps.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
0
1
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1092
photos
82
followers
128
following
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
27th December 2023 3:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
mountains
,
mist
,
atmosphere
,
austria
