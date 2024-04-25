What’s that on your neck?!

That is a lined gecko on this gentleman’s neck. I was walking behind him, on a tarred path in a wooded section off the road. Something fell from the tree above him and initially landed on his shoulder.



The man got such a fright, poor guy - and proceeded to smack his body wildly in an endeavour to get rid of the cold and panicked creature.



I went up to him and asked him to stand still, as from my vantage point I could see it was nothing harmful, just this beautiful gecko (gorgeous!! Look at the spots on his legs and the blue on the face), which I believe belongs to a family of geckos called lined day geckoes. He remained briefly calm while I took a quick capture on my phone. Then the gecko crawled into his t-shirt - this the gentleman didn't appreciate at all.… lol.



Anyway, to cut an already too-long story short, between the two of us we eventually managed to get hold of the little gecko - about 3 inches long at most - and returned him to the nearby undergrowth.



(In the process, I literally groped and patted down a complete stranger in some awkward and unlikely places in an attempt to locate the gecko in his clothing - I don't want to know what passers-by must’ve thought 😆)



With that amusing encounter behind us, which luckily he found as funny as I did after the initial shock - I made a new friend. We chatted amiably for the rest of our walk.