Previous
Photo 517
Pretty in Pink
I was quite gobsmacked that my lensbaby could also deliver this kind of image. I didn't think I'd ever be able to achieve a hibiscus stamen in such clarity with the lens.
On we go, slowly making progress. I'm quite smitten, I have to say. I'm pretty chuffed that not all lensbaby photos have to be soft and ‘blur’, that there is a choice.
And to think I nearly hurled it into the pool! 🫣
Lensbaby Velvet 28mm.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic🌞
April 30th, 2024
