Pretty in Pink

I was quite gobsmacked that my lensbaby could also deliver this kind of image. I didn't think I'd ever be able to achieve a hibiscus stamen in such clarity with the lens.



On we go, slowly making progress. I'm quite smitten, I have to say. I'm pretty chuffed that not all lensbaby photos have to be soft and ‘blur’, that there is a choice.



And to think I nearly hurled it into the pool! 🫣



Lensbaby Velvet 28mm.