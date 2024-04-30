Previous
Pretty in Pink by cocokinetic
Photo 517

Pretty in Pink

I was quite gobsmacked that my lensbaby could also deliver this kind of image. I didn't think I'd ever be able to achieve a hibiscus stamen in such clarity with the lens.

On we go, slowly making progress. I'm quite smitten, I have to say. I'm pretty chuffed that not all lensbaby photos have to be soft and ‘blur’, that there is a choice.

And to think I nearly hurled it into the pool! 🫣

Lensbaby Velvet 28mm.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
141% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic🌞
April 30th, 2024  
