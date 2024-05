Curiously aka known as an asthma-plant. The flowers are not particularly pretty.Maybe I should make a witch’s concoction out of this plant. I am hopelessly asthmatic. I see it's apparently also used to help a person with dengue! What a useful ‘weed’.I took my LB Velvet 56mm out for a spin again this morning. I seem to be getting better at focusing the thing where I want it to focus, instead of discovering that it focused on some obscure rock on a distant planet.