Still at it #1

‘You must embrace the softness’ the lensbaby community say.



Ok. Good. So I will do just that and accept that these lenses are mainly soft, glowing, artsy-type lenses.



Maybe now that I'm (mostly) psychologically over the hurdle of wanting crisp and sharp, I can get somewhere with these things.



But why is it so dark. I probably have to slow the shutter speed. I tried zapping up the ISO but that gave off more noise than a live AC/DC concert.



One thing I will say is that I'm getting a great self-learning education as to how to do the whole full-monty manual photography procedure. I usually rely on a semi-automatic mode, aperture-priority.



Lensbaby Velvet 28mm.